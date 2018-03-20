Cyprus high on EU list for reporting of dangerous products  

Cyprus last year ranked fifth in the Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Goods (Rapex) list, reporting a total of 137 dangerous products found in the market.

Rapex is the EU alert system notifying member states about risks to the health and safety of consumers by products, with the exception of food, pharmaceutical and medical devices.

The 137 products represent 6.2 per cent of the notifications from the 31 countries participating in the scheme.

The problems concerned mainly toys, children’s clothing and jewellery.

As the 2017 report published shows, the use of the early warning system is increasing. Last year, there were 2,201 notifications of dangerous products which led to 3,952 follow-up actions such as the removal of the items from the market.

Toys were at the top of the list (29 per cent of notifications), followed by motor vehicles (20 per cent), clothing, textiles and fashion items (12 per cent).

According to the report most of the items originate from China and other non-EU countries.

In order to further improve enforcement, the European Commission is planning to introduce a new agreement in April which aims to modernise existing rules and improve consumer protection.