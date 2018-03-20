Defa to seek gas providers next month

The state gas company (Defa) said Tuesday it will be inviting tenders next month for the supply of liquified natural gas for power generation.

Defa chairman Symeon Kassianides also told the House commerce committee that it will be issuing a call for bids for the necessary infrastructure.

The new effort aims at having the fuel by January 2020 to avoid emissions fines.

The two contracts will be separate, Kassianides said.

The Defa chairman said a floating unit to store and deliquefy the fuel will cost some €250m of which 40 per cent, or €101m, will come from the EU.

The European Investment Bank has expressed interest to participate in the project while the island’s state-owned electricity company (EAC) will also hold 30 per cent.

Defa is tasked with reaching an agreement with a supplier for the so-called ‘interim solution’ to replace oil as the EAC’s power-generation fuel with imported gas at a lower cost.

The interim solution calls for the importation of natural gas to facilitate cheaper power production as a stopgap until local resources become available.

