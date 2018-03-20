Extradition process for arrested teen to begin Thursday

March 20th, 2018

The extradition process for a 17-year-old boy arrested at Paphos airport last Friday will begin on Thursday, the Paphos District Court decided on Tuesday.

The teen was arrested while at passport control when officers at the airport discovered a European arrest warrant had been issued for him in Germany.

He is wanted by German authorities for crimes including robbery, possession of an air pistol, extortion and attacking a person.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court received documents regarding the boy’s arrest warrant from Germany’s Interpol unit.

The teen also holds a Greek passport, but was raised in Germany.

