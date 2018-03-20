Handshake with ICT at UNic

The ‘Handshake with ICT’, organised by the University of Nicosia over the past five years has become a successful annual programme.

More than 1,000 students, 60 teachers and more than 60 academics have participated, while this year’s fifth workshop, held in cooperation with the Association of Computer Teachers of Cyprus, hosted more than 150 high school students at the university’s premises.

The aim of the workshop is to encourage young boys and girls aged 13 to 18 to apply their technological skills and explore their future professional choices, so that they can respond to the modern, complex and demanding working environment.

The participants had the opportunity to explore the possibilities offered by technology and communication, to get acquainted with the academic curricula offered by the University of Nicosia in this field as well as the possibilities of selecting and combining programmes to prepare for an innovative a career full of dynamic prospects. This year, for the first time, a special workshop was also organised for IT teachers.

“In the last 15 minutes of this event, all of the people in the world have spent 200 man-years on Facebook, downloaded 6,000 apps on our mobile phones, made 30 million searches on Google, and collected four Terabyte of data with important information on how our lives can be shaped. From the point of view of the School of Business Administration, we recognise that the subject is an extremely dynamic sector of the economy “, Dean of the School Angeliki Kokkinaki pointed out.

“Through your curriculum, try to develop and enhance your knowledge, skills and competencies so that you become successful information and communication technology professionals. The University of Nicosia is next to you to guide you on a right choice and lead you to success,” said Despo Kodridou, head of the department of management and administrative information systems of the University of Nicosia.

Workshops were organised on topics such as ‘I discover the fantastic world of animated drawings, ‘I create my own electronic game company’, ‘Discover the world of robotics’ and ‘Mathematics and technology for the future’.