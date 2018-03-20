Italian ambassador says ENI will not withdraw from Cyprus

Averof Neophytou met on Tuesday with Italian Ambassador Andrea Cavallari, who reaffirmed ENI’s position that it would not leave Cyprus and would continue its planning on the basis of its contractual obligations, the Disy leader said.

In his statements, after his first official visit to the offices of the party, Cavallari said a significant part of the discussion was dedicated to the Cyprus issue, the economic situation in Cyprus, the formation of a government in Italy after the recent elections, but also international issues such as the future of Europe.

Neophytou said that during the meeting the position of the Greek Cypriot side on the Cyprus negotiations was passed on to the ambassador.

He said the ambassador had “reaffirmed the position – as it has been publicly expressed – of the Italian company that it will not leave Cyprus and that it will continue its planning on the basis of its contractual obligations.”

The reports of the DISY President were subsequently confirmed by Cavallari, CNA reported.

Last month ENI was blockaded by Turkish warships as its drilling rig Saipem 12000 tried to reach its target in block 3 of the island’s EEZ.

Asked about the possibility of military cooperation with Italy on energy, Neophytou said: “Look, I’m party chairman, I’m not the government. These are issues that are being discussed between governments. We will support government decisions for further cooperation in all areas. I speak on behalf of either governments or diplomats.”