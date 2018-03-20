Iwo Jima personnel visit children with special needs

A group of sailors and marines from the USS Iwo Jima on Tuesday visited the Ayios Stefanos Institution for young people with special needs in Limassol, played basketball with them and planted trees on the grounds.

The US navy ships docked at Limassol port on Monday morning for refuelling and crew R&R. Sailing from Haifa in Israel, the Iwo Jima, which has a crew of 2,500 US navy personnel, has been in the Eastern Mediterranean for two weeks to take part in the Juniper Cobra (JC18) military drill with Israel.