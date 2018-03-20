Knowing Ancient Greece through its poetry

The Soloneion Book Centre in Nicosia is a favourite among book lovers and writers who want to present their books. On Thursday the book centre will welcome everyone who is a fan of poetry and Greek mythology to get to know the book Ancient Greek Love and Other Poetry by Dr Sofron A Sofron.

Ancient Greek Love and Other Poetry brings together a selection of Ancient Greek poetry in an attempt to present and illustrate some of the best examples of poetry written in ancient Greece. Some of the poetry within this book was written by Homer all the way to Callimachus.

These poems put great emphasis on love and all kinds of friendships.

The content of this collection gives a close look into the times when these poems were written and the world of ancient Greece. All present will also get to appreciate and know more about medieval and modern literature.

The book will be presented by poet and historian Dr Nasa Patapiou and Dr Klitos Ioannides, writer and president of the Philosophical Society of Cyprus.

Ancient Greek Love and Other Poetry

Launch of the book by Dr Sofron A. Sofron. March 22. Soloneion Book Centre, Nicosia. 6.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-666799