Logicom buys Coop Bank stake

March 20th, 2018 In Brief, Investment Watch 0 comments

The state-owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank has sold part of its stake in investment firm Demetra Investment Plc Ltd, to software developer Logicom for €20.4m, it was announced on Thursday.

Logicom has acquired 37 million Demetra shares at a price of €0.55 per share, the company said in a statement on the website of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE). As a result, Logicom’s stake in Demetra rose to 29.6 per cent from 11.1 per cent while that of the Coop was reduced to 1.1 per cent. Demetra’s stock closed at €0.50 on Thursday, after rising 6.8 per cent from the previous day and almost 12 per cent in a week, according to the CSE website.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close