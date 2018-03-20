Moody’s sees robust economic expansion

Moody’s Investors Service said that Cyprus’ economy will continue to expand at a fast pace which in turn is likely to help borrowers’ repayment capacity and support the value of assets and new lending, helping banks improve their performance and reduce their NPL stock.

“We have maintained our positive outlook for the Cypriot banking system,” said Melina Skouridou, a Moody’s assistant vice president and analyst who authored a related report. “In our view, Cyprus’ economy will expand robustly, helping to improve the banks’ weak asset quality, as well as boosting their profits and capital”.

The report, ‘Banking System Outlook: Cyprus – economic recovery to reduce high stock of problem loans, driving our positive outlook’ is available on the rating company’s website.