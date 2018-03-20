New free ‘welcome’ magazine to be offered at island’s airports  

March 20th, 2018 Cyprus 19 comments

From this May, visitors and Cypriot travellers will be given an edition of a new magazine ‘Welcome’ at the island’s two airports, it was announced on Tuesday.

The magazine which will be printed in Greek and English, aspires to become a reference point for the island and its people, its services and attractions, gastronomy and cultural treasures.

Tourists and locals will be able to pick up the publication from prominent positions in both airports, Hermes Airports Maria Kouroupi told a news conference. She said it would offer value-added to the tourist product and would be a reference point for local and foreign visitors.

Yiannis Dragounis, editor of the Dragounis publishing house, said the magazine was easily recognisable and would invite readers to take advantage of the services and products available on the island.

Danae Makri, editor-in-chief, said it would contain rich photographic material and articles that would attract readers to get to know Cyprus and its people.

 

