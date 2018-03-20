Organisers aim for 40,000 volunteers in 2018 Let`s do It! campaign

Cyprus aims to have the participation of 40,000 volunteers, or 5 per cent of the island population, take part in this year`s ‘Let’s Do It! Cyprus’ campaign between April 23 and 29.

So far 27.000 people have registered to participate.

The aim of the campaign, part of the worldwide campaign Let’s do it World! is to clean the environment. The campaign is supposed to be the biggest volunteer event in the world which brings citizens together and mobilises them against the destruction of the environment. The idea was born in 2008 in Estonia and now more than 100 countries around the world participate.

Τhe campaign in Cyprus is organised by the network of volunteers and the environment commissioner with the support of the volunteer commissioner, the forestry department and the local authorities. The campaign is part of many joint actions to improve the quality of life and raise awareness on the huge issue of waste management in Cyprus.

People who want to participate are asked to contact 70005022. More information can be obtained at www.letsdoitcyprus.com or via email at [email protected].