Positive outlook but NPLs a concern says S&P

March 20th, 2018 In Brief, Investment Watch 0 comments

Standard & Poor’s has affirmed Cyprus’s BB+ sovereign credit rating and kept its outlook on positive citing the risks the economy faces from the banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) whose reduction was not “discernible”.

“Cyprus’ economic recovery continues unabated, allowing for a reduction in general government debt,” the rating company said in a statement on its website on Friday. “The impaired banking system still remains an important vulnerability, however”.

Should “the economy’s external debt metrics improve further, particularly via a decline in its short-term debt burden,” and “the economic recovery and direction of macroeconomic policy provides impetus for further meaningful general government and private sector debt reduction,” the rating agency said it would give Cyprus an investment grade rating.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close