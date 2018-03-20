Probe results into leaked emails in hands of AG

March 20th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Probe results into leaked emails in hands of AG

Eleni Loizidou with Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy

The attorney-general has been handed the findings of two separate probes relating to the leaked emails of a senior state attorney in charge of extraditions who had been using her personal account for official business and who seemingly showed excessive zeal in pursuing requests against Russian nationals.

According to daily Phileleftheros the findings of the police into the hacking and publication of the emails, following a complaint filed by Eleni Loizidou herself, and the report of a disciplinary probe were now in the hands of Attorney-general Costas Clerides.

The investigator handling the disciplinary aspect of the case had made recommendations, though no details have been made public, while the police have asked the AG for instructions, the daily said.

Police did say they were still waiting for responses from the Russian authorities and some other, European, countries.

Loizidou was suspended following the publication of the emails by Politis last November and a probe was undertaken by customs department director Demetris Hadjicostis.

The AG delegated the task of making a ruling to private lawyer Christakis Christaki to ensure there would not be any doubts as to the objectivity.

Loizidou meanwhile had sought and secured an injunction banning Politis from publishing any more emails. The move, together with the subsequent questioning of reporters by police as part of the criminal probe, prompted a backlash from the media, which accused the authorities of attempting to gag them.

Loizidou is also suing Politis seeking damages between €500,000 and €2m, claiming that the newspaper violated her right to privacy and the law on the protection of personal data.

Print Friendly
  • Veritas

    In a true democratic society, Ms Loizidou should have been dismissed by now.
    And Mr Stanislav Osadchiy declared persona non grata a long time ago.

    • athessalonian

      Since “excessive zeal” does not constitute an indictable offense, assuming of course that the Law of the land as it pertains to the extradition treaty process was not violated, then the only transgression seemingly committed by Ms. Loizidou would be the use of her personal and unsecured email account to conduct confidential State business. A huge error in judgement bearing great similarity to the predicament ex-Secretary of State Ms. Hillary Clinton found herself in and one which, in the opinion of many, constituted one of the majorly causes for her recent election loss for the office of the President. While the notion of dismissal has its justifiable merits, it may not be considered a win-win situation as the State would loose someone having respectable experience of several years as attorney at Law with specificity in liaising with a significant ally of the State.
      Regarding Mr. Stanislav Osadchiy, I would be curious in knowing why you believe he should be declared persona non grata at a point in time when the Republic of Cyprus needs to build rather than deconstruct important diplomatic alliances.

  • almostbroke

    Interesting ! Over to you now A G either ‘sh#t or get off the pot ‘ ! Has all the hallmarks of the old classic ‘smoke and mirrors job ‘ and with one bound his fellow lawyer will escape through the smoke !!!!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close