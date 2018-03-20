Probe results into leaked emails in hands of AG

The attorney-general has been handed the findings of two separate probes relating to the leaked emails of a senior state attorney in charge of extraditions who had been using her personal account for official business and who seemingly showed excessive zeal in pursuing requests against Russian nationals.

According to daily Phileleftheros the findings of the police into the hacking and publication of the emails, following a complaint filed by Eleni Loizidou herself, and the report of a disciplinary probe were now in the hands of Attorney-general Costas Clerides.

The investigator handling the disciplinary aspect of the case had made recommendations, though no details have been made public, while the police have asked the AG for instructions, the daily said.

Police did say they were still waiting for responses from the Russian authorities and some other, European, countries.

Loizidou was suspended following the publication of the emails by Politis last November and a probe was undertaken by customs department director Demetris Hadjicostis.

The AG delegated the task of making a ruling to private lawyer Christakis Christaki to ensure there would not be any doubts as to the objectivity.

Loizidou meanwhile had sought and secured an injunction banning Politis from publishing any more emails. The move, together with the subsequent questioning of reporters by police as part of the criminal probe, prompted a backlash from the media, which accused the authorities of attempting to gag them.

Loizidou is also suing Politis seeking damages between €500,000 and €2m, claiming that the newspaper violated her right to privacy and the law on the protection of personal data.