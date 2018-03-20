Record arrivals and revenue for 2017 tourism

March 20th, 2018 In Brief, Investment Watch 0 comments

Revenue from tourism rose last year 12 per cent to €2.6bn to an all-time high, aided by a 15 per cent increase in arrivals to 3.7m, which was also a new record, the statistics service Cystat said. In December alone, revenue from tourism rose an annual 9.6 per cent to €55.8m which was again in all-time record, boosted by an increase in arrivals of 13 per cent, Cystat said. Last year, the average spending per tourist fell 2.6 per cent to €722.62 compared to 2016, Cystat said. However the increase in arrivals more than covered this.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close