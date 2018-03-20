Record arrivals and revenue for 2017 tourism

Revenue from tourism rose last year 12 per cent to €2.6bn to an all-time high, aided by a 15 per cent increase in arrivals to 3.7m, which was also a new record, the statistics service Cystat said. In December alone, revenue from tourism rose an annual 9.6 per cent to €55.8m which was again in all-time record, boosted by an increase in arrivals of 13 per cent, Cystat said. Last year, the average spending per tourist fell 2.6 per cent to €722.62 compared to 2016, Cystat said. However the increase in arrivals more than covered this.