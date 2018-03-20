Reminder to apply for student grants

The student welfare service on Tuesday called on families of students both in Cyprus and overseas who have not yet applied for grants for the academic year 2017 to 2018 to do so by March 31.

As the office said, a large number of potential beneficiaries have not filed applications while any late applications will be rejected.

Application forms can be obtained from the education ministry at www.moec.gov.cy, from the offices of the student welfare service (Tefkrou 6, Nicosia), citizens service centres and citizen centres housed in the central district post offices.

Applications are graded on a points system factoring in a family’s finances, assets and social circumstances. Qualifying for student benefits are families whose gross annual income does not exceed €39,000. For families with three or more children, the total gross income must not exceed €59,000.