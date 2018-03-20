Slew of new projects in Larnaca district slated for this year

Various infrastructure projects in the municipalities around Larnaca that have been in drawers for years have begun or will begin in 2018, the district’s tourist development board (Etpal) said on Tuesday.

One of the projects will be the Larnaca municipal traditional market towards the end of the year, which will be kicked off by the end of the year. It will include shops for the sale of traditional products and perishables, cafes, exhibition spaces, and open-air market, landscaped green space and parking.

In October 2017, work started on the regeneration of the municipal garden and its internal courtyards, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The project includes among others the remodelling of the municipal garden and the creation of new green spaces. Work on Tennis Courts started in February with a timeframe for completion of around a year.

An archaeological park will also be created in Larnaca plus a municipal multi-purpose centre, also due to begin by the end of the year.

This project also includes the creation of closed and open spaces for recreation and fitness, and a cultural centre.

In Lefkara, within the year, work is expected to be completed on a multi-purpose conference centre with a capacity for 300 people with smaller auxiliary rooms.

Phase 1 of works for the regeneration of Lefkara’s main square is also expected to start soon after the tender was successfully awarded.

The project involves the construction of paved roads, underground parking and the creation of pavements. It is expected to be completed in a year and a half.

Also in Lefkara, the expropriation process for tourist-bus parking has been completed and the procedures for the temporary layout of the premises will begin shortly.

In Athienou a project in the pipeline is the improvement of the municipal market and its transformation in a multi-functional cultural centre. The Agora in the village is a preserved neoclassical building opposite the church and the project is due for completion in 2019.

In Livadia one new project due for completion in six months will be the new sports ground for football, basketball, tennis and volleyball.