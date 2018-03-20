Turkish drillship to set sail for Mediterranean

March 20th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 74 comments

Turkish drillship to set sail for Mediterranean

The Deep Sea Metro 2

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that a rig recently acquired by his country would soon set course for the Mediterranean to conduct exploratory drilling for hydrocarbons.

“We possess one of the largest drillships in the world, 36m wide. Soon our drillship will be en route to the Mediterranean to carry out its first drill,” Erdogan said.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, the Turkish leader reiterated that his country is determined to pursue gas drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, “in order to protect our rights as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

“No one can violate the Turkish Cypriots’ rights,” he added, evidently alluding to the Greek Cypriots.

“We shall proceed together. We shall invest in this together. The delegation that will take shape, the team that will arise, will be conducting drills for all and whatever is discovered will be shared between North and South Cyprus according to their population.”

Erdogan was referring to the Korean-built Deep Sea Metro 2 drillship which is currently moored in the Sea of Marmara undergoing repairs.

His remarks come days ahead of an EU-Turkey leaders’ meeting taking place on March 26 in Varna, Bulgaria.

Last month, Turkish warships prevented Italian energy company ENI from drilling in a field inside block 3 of the Republic’s EEZ.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, nor therefore the latter’s jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In September 2001, Turkey and the breakaway regime in the north signed a ‘continental shelf delimitation agreement’.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.

In November last year, Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said his country planned to start drilling in the Mediterranean in 2018 – without specifying whether the operations would take place in the sea between Turkey and the north of the island or inside the Republic’s EEZ.

The Turkish Cypriots recently renewed an agreement with Turkey’s state energy company (Tpao) for another six years for offshore hydrocarbon exploration activities.

  • Gold51

    Turkey should go drilling with thier NEW rust bucket in the black sea.
    Hope it sinks.

  • Parthenon

    Only Turkey would buy a rust bucket that needs repairing. And everyone knows that Turkish sailors are useless. I bet they get lost & end up in the Artic Ocean.

    • HighTide

      Is that your preferred asylum, the Arctic Ocean?

      • Parthenon

        No. “TRNC” is. By definition an asylum is a place full of deluded lunatics that you cannot escape from!!! “TRNC” fits the bill???

        • HighTide

          No, it’s possibly your next station:
          Asylum seeker:
          “a person who has left their home country as a political refugee and is seeking asylum in another”

          • Parthenon

            Not your best response ever.

  • Ferdi

    Erdogan should be concentrating sending drilling machines into Anglisia where gold is found and drill for that. Any gold in TC propeties belong to TC state.

    If Nasty man has any intention of de-escelating the situation, he should be on the blower to Akinci to discuss and agree on what to do about the hydrocarbons, how and when. Than Erdogan does not need to look after TC interests only their own.

    • Costas

      and with the GC we are also co owners, after all it is our original lands you stole

      • Ferdi

        Costas you must make an effort to learn your hisotry. Before the Ottomans GCs owned no land in Cyprus. No deeds see. It is the ottomans that allowed you to have deeds.

        • Gold51

          Thats because 2500 years ago Greeks didn’t have or need deeds.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    “whatever is discovered will be shared between North and South Cyprus according to their population.”
    A timely invitation to the GCs by the Turkish PM to make the oil and gas exploration in the Cyprus EEZ as a tripartite venture.
    The success or failure of this will determine the political future of our island.

    • Ferdi

      Nazaret the resouces are not split according to population, they are split according to lan. How long have been implementing a communist system in Cyprus? Last timme I looked we had a capitalist system, has it changed?

    • Evergreen

      Yes

      • Parthenon

        Superb contribution as always.

        • Evergreen

          Indeed!😕😕

    • Niko

      Shared with the TS and the GCs. What about Turkeys cut? Or are they drilling for free?

      Turks or Turkish settlers (TS) have no rights in Cyprus EEz only Cypriots.

      Unfortunately the TS have to bring there Turkish masters to the table

      • HighTide

        Wrong. Turkey has been contracted by the TRNC to explore on her behalf. Just as the “ROC” has commissioned ENI and EXXON.

        • Costas

          is Turkey going to share the gas and resources found in the northern zone

          • HighTide

            Whenever there is a sharing agreement for ALL resources.

            • Costas

              ok

            • Parthenon

              So why dont you share the water from Turkey then??? Wheres our 82% share???

              • Girneli

                Come to the table, play nicely (I don’t mean capitulate or any nonsense like that) and its there fro the sharing, as will be the electricity. But you must play nicely with your neighbors.

              • HighTide

                There has been an offer made to the “ROC” to get water deliveries from the TRNC. No response to date.

                • Parthenon

                  I’ll have to research that & see what conditions were attached.

        • Costas

          share the cash with the poor GC and all other minorities, show your generosity

    • Parthenon

      Thats like asking the Jew to join forces with Nazis.

  • alexander reutersward

    I hope that ship stays outside RoC EEZ

    • HighTide

      Turkey does not recognize the self declared EEZ of the “ROC” and will drill within its own continental shelf and in locations that are to be shared with Turkish Cypriots.

      • alexander reutersward

        The rest of the world do

        • Dawn Wells

          They belong in a barbarian world of their own.

          • Parthenon

            Unfortunately someone dumped them on Earth.

            • Dawn Wells

              So true

          • alexander reutersward

            I have been driving through all of Turkey three times, extremely guestfriendly and polite people. Like everywhere leaders and fundamentalists destroy their chances to be friends with Cyprus

        • HighTide

          The ‘rest of the world’ does not give a hoot about Cyprus. Neither the US, nor Israel and Turkey have ratified the Law of the Sea that has no mechanism of enforcement. Disputes have to be sorted out between affected parties. This is something the US and the UN are repeatedly telling the two Cyprus owners.

      • Parthenon

        Your back! Is this subject more to your liking?

        Yesterday we were discussing Turkish troops looting in Afrin & TC children playing dead for Grey Wolf terrorists. I thought you would like a catch up.

        • HighTide

          The catching up is yours. The subject here is drilling

  • Leo

    Another Turkish invasion by the genocidal- maniac Turks, this act is a Declaration of War, nothing more nothing less.

    • Girneli

      What are you going to do about it. Flippant I know but your continued bravado against your regional power and your uncompromising attitude to hydrocarbons with the TC’s has led to this. I truly don’t take pleasure in your current predicament. It should never have come to this.

      • Leo

        First, I’m going to BURN plenty of Turkish Flags.
        Second as you are occupying my house and land, I will go and bulldoze MY property.
        What are you going to do about it?

        • Girneli

          Nothing, I live in my Turkish tittle home and my land is handed down by my TC forefathers. I have already consigned my family home in the south to history as I recognise there is no sense living in the past. Burning flags will get you nowhere, being pragmatic, as a community will get you somewhere

          • Parthenon

            You’re home in the South is probably worth a lot more than the one you live in now.

            • HighTide

              Good luck to the occupier.

            • Girneli

              No, my (new at the time) and neighboring homes were all leveled to the ground

              • Parthenon

                Must have been very valuable land then.

                • Girneli

                  Whoever has it can enjoy it, I have moved on.

                  • Parthenon

                    Well for us its more than just about a piece of land…its about our history & our culture. We will never “move on”.

                    • Girneli

                      If that were the case why the 63 and 74 coups, why have failed protracted talks and why as a community vote oxi.
                      Your actions speak volumes

                    • Parthenon

                      Drop you unacceptable “red lines” like Intervention rights & non-return of Morphou & you will see how things will quickly happen.

                    • Girneli

                      If the commentators on here are any indication of what GC mentality is yours is wishful thinking.

    • HighTide

      The ENI drill vessel was a ‘declaration of war’ ? Explain.

  • The True Cypriot

    As i predicted 2 years ago, the GCs have created this sh*t storm through sheer arrogance.

    • Dawn Wells

      You call yourself a true Cypriot, you barbarian thief?

      • The True Cypriot

        I will not lower myself to the sewer you reside in.

        CO OWNERS

        • Dawn Wells

          You are barbarians and you are thieves.
          Nothing more.

          • The True Cypriot

            You are a vile racist.

            • Dawn Wells

              When it comes to the turks, I am a racist.
              I don’t hate anyone but the turks come very close.
              I have seen enough to make me feel this way.

              • Girneli

                Ahhh another one, they just keep popping up. There is NO excuse for being a racist, EVER.

                • Parthenon

                  The biggest racist festivals are the Olympic Games & World Cup where its all about winning & Nationalism. Are you telling me you wouldn’t support the Turkish athlete over others?

                  • Girneli

                    You are confusing patriotism and racism. One is about being proud about your country the other is blindly believing you are superior to the rest. Big difference

                    • Dawn Wells

                      The Greeks are superior.

              • Ferdi

                You cannot be racists just against the Turks. Your average GC is also racists against blacks and Philipinos and TCs and Pakistanies and every other race including Greeks. You think Greeks are superior. Thats racists too I will have you know. Stop being so vile.

                • Parthenon

                  Greeks are not racist!! We even made up a nice word for people who cant speak Greek….Barbarians…LOL

                • Dawn Wells

                  You are wrong and you know absolutely nothing about me.

                  • Girneli

                    We know you are a racist, you said you were. It is therefore easy to infer the rest. The likes of you disgust all civilized and decent people.

                    • Dawn Wells

                      A racist only against the barbarian turks

                    • Girneli

                      A racist is a racist is a racist, dont you get that

              • The True Cypriot

                You have made my point for me, you idiotic racist.

                Take your hate back to your cave.

                GREEK racism is at the root of the division that idiots like you would have supported.

    • Ferdi

      misplaced arrogance, hoping that another power would step in and protect them. Noting has been learned from 1974.

      • Parthenon

        Like you lot don’t go running to Turkiye all the time?

        • Ferdi

          Between 1963 and 1974 what did you do in CYprus my friend. Time to look in the mirror a bit before you start accusations.

          • Parthenon

            But you did go running to Turkiye?

            • Girneli

              You must know there is no need to run to Turkey, they look out for our interests because they are able to.

              • Parthenon

                No. Its because they use you as pawns to interfere with “Cyprus”.

                • Girneli

                  There could be a bit of that, but that is what regional powers do throughout the world. That is where realpolitik comes in and you cultivate good relations that work for everyone.

