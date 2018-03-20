UniteCyprusNow calls for more checkpoints to open

Pro reunification group UniteCyprusNow on Tuesday urged the leaders of the island’s divided communities to uphold their promise and immediately open two crossing points they agreed on in 2015.

In a written statemen, UCN said the Dherynia and Lefka crossing points, which Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci decided to open in May 2015, should have contributed towards reconciliation of the two communities.

“Almost three years on, they remain closed, and are part of the blame game between the sides. This is deeply concerning.”

The group said it no longer wanted to hear excuses or a blame-game over the two crossing points.

“Neither reciprocity nor give-and-take can justify their failure to open the two crossing points these last three years. We want these two regions, which have turned into dead ends in the east and west of Cyprus, to come to life,” UCN said.

The group said it would be attending a demonstration that will be held on Saturday, March 31, at the Famagusta Dherynia road to demand the opening of the crossing.

“We call on both leaders to stop making the fundamental rights and freedoms, and daily lives of Cypriots a matter of negotiation and to take steps urgently to normalise life on this island,” UCN said.