Workplace sexual harassment ‘a frequent phenomenon’

Workplace sexual harassment is a frequent phenomenon in Cyprus with most victims being women but only a small number reports the issue, the committee for gender equality in employment and vocational training said on Tuesday.

The committee told a news conference that a code of conduct on sexual harassment will be implemented soon in both the public and private sectors.

Apart from sexual harassment, there was also the matter of dismissals of pregnant women, a phenomenon that spiked during the economic crisis.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said her ministry paid special attention to both issues.

“Protection of motherhood from the gestation stage, birth and afterwards, is a very important issue,” she said. “It is the ministry’s duty to protect maternity issues and anything that concerns sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Committee chairperson Louiza Christodoulidou – Zanettou said sexual harassment was a frequent phenomenon, especially against women.

Zanettou said not all victims reported the case to the authorities with those that do ranging between 10 per cent and 20 per cent.

A study cited by the committee showed that sexual harassment is a widespread problem in Cyprus with younger women being the most vulnerable.

The study found that one in three of the people asked had experienced some form of sexual harassment while most said the laws were inadequate.

The minister said a code has been prepared that will be implemented in the public sector and in private businesses by integrating it with the collective agreements.