Alfa Romeo Giulia and Abarth 595 named “Best Car 2018” by “Auto Motor und Sport” magazine

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Abarth 595 have been voted “Best Car 2018” in their respective categories by the readers of “Auto motor und Sport”, repeating last year’s success in this prestige international survey

For the second year in succession, the readers of the famous “Auto, Motor und Sport” specialist magazine have given their opinion in no uncertain terms: in their view, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia is the best medium-class imported car. This is the outcome of the voting procedure for the “Best Car 2018” award. In the 42nd edition of the reader survey, Alfa Romeo Giulia won 22.4 per cent of the votes. What’s more, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Brand’s first SUV, and the compact Alfa Romeo Giulietta crowned its impressive success by finishing second in their respective categories. And that’s not all: “Auto, Motor und Sport” readers selected Abarth 595 as best car in the “Imported Mini Car” category. The Italian compact sports car won the coveted “Best Car” for the third consecutive year, with the votes of 27.2 percent of readers, and also made it into the first three in the overall Mini Car rankings.

The forty-second edition of the “Best Car” competition had a strong international flavour. Readers of 18 magazines from Europe and beyond assessed a total of 385 models in eleven different categories. “I’m proud to receive this award,” Roberta Zerbi, Head of EMEA Alfa Romeo Brand stated during the ceremony in Stuttgart. “Alfa Romeo Giulia’s success in Germany is extremely significant, proving that our designers and engineers have satisfied the discerning tastes of German car enthusiasts.”

Luca Napolitano, Head of Fiat and Abarth EMEA, declared: “595 is packed with superior engineering technology. The car is a blend of iconicity, style and performance. Being named ‘Best Car’ by the German magazine ‘Auto, Motor und Sport’ for three years running is further proof of its exceptional value. I want to thank the readers of ‘Auto, Motor und Sport’ for their continuing esteem”.