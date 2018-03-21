Arrest made in connection with arson attack on journalist’s car

March 21st, 2018

Police arrested a 35-year-old man in the Paphos district around midnight on Tuesday in connection with an arson attack on a journalist’s car on Monday.

The suspect who has repeatedly been in trouble with authorities is expected to appear in court to be remanded on Wednesday.

The car belonging to the owners of news portal PafosPress suffered extensive damage in what the authorities said was an arson attack.

The car was parked in the garage of the owners when the blaze broke out at around 3.15am.

It is registered in the name of journalist Marios Ignatiou’s wife, co-owner of the portal.

Flammable material was found at the scene, reports said, though Ignatiou claimed he has no differences with anyone but appeared convinced that it was related to his job.

