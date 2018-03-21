Celebrating educational excellence

The International School of Paphos (Isop) is celebrating 30 years since its founding with a student exhibition, live music with Chris Andre and a gala dinner.

The school will celebrate three decades of ongoing educational excellence with the launch of a senior student exhibition tomorrow at the Chakra Fine Arts Gallery in the old town from 5pm until 8pm. The exhibition will showcase 30 original art works by the school’s students, which will be for sale. The exhibition will remain open for two weeks.

There will also be speeches by Aristi Andriotis, the school’s managing director, and Dr L Olympiou, the head of the school. The evening will continue with a student performance with singer Andy van Pop. At 6.30pm a special guest performance by Chris Andre, a Cypriot singer from London.

Members of the public can also be part of the Isop Mosaic Art Project, hosted by Sharen Taylor and Mary Chojnowki, by laying a stone and becoming part of the long-lasting artwork in memory of the 30-year celebrations. The night will end with an awards ceremony for the students participating in the exhibition, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost €25.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday with a charity gala dinner at the Coral Bay hotel at 7.30pm. Funds from the gala will go to the children’s ward of the Paphos General Hospital.

Celebrating 30 Years of Educational Excellence

Student art exhibition, a drink reception and music performance by Chris Andre. March 22. Chakra Fine Arts Gallery, Paphos. 5pm-8pm. Tel: 26-821700

Celebrating by Giving

Charity gala dinner to raise funds for the children’s ward of the Paphos General Hospital. March 24. Coral Palace, Coral Bay, Paphos. 7.30pm. €25. Tel: 26-821700