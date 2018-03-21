Disciplinary procedure for state lawyer Loizidou in email case

A senior state attorney whose work emails had been hacked and published online could face a disciplinary procedure in connection with leaving her laptop abroad without securing its information and using her personal email account for official business, Attorney-General Costas Clerides said on Wednesday.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Clerides said Eleni Loizidou faces three disciplinary charges in connection with leaving her laptop abroad without securing the data on it and using her personal email account to handle official business.

The case file has been handed over to the civil service commission for further action, the AG said.

Loizidou was suspended following the publication of the emails by Politis last November and a probe was undertaken by customs department director Demetris Hadjicostis.

A separate probe into the hacking and publication of the emails was undertaken by police.

More later