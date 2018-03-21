Disciplinary procedure for state lawyer Loizidou in email case

March 21st, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Disciplinary procedure for state lawyer Loizidou in email case

Eleni Loizidou

A senior state attorney whose work emails had been hacked and published online could face a disciplinary procedure in connection with leaving her laptop abroad without securing its information and using her personal email account for official business, Attorney-General Costas Clerides said on Wednesday.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Clerides said Eleni Loizidou faces three disciplinary charges in connection with leaving her laptop abroad without securing the data on it and using her personal email account to handle official business.

The case file has been handed over to the civil service commission for further action, the AG said.

Loizidou was suspended following the publication of the emails by Politis last November and a probe was undertaken by customs department director Demetris Hadjicostis.

A separate probe into the hacking and publication of the emails was undertaken by police.

More later

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    Leaving the laptop abroad seems to thicken the plot.

    • Cydee

      What else is still unsaid?

  • almostbroke

    Who exactly hacked her mails ? I assume it wasent the Cypriot papers . Am I to understand they were reporting second hand information ! You will find the action taken against her will amount to no more than a ‘slap on the wrist ‘ . Her exposure of cosying up to the Russians is sufficient , the burning question is was she the only one !!!!!

  • Colin Evans

    Is it too much to assume that her salary has been suspended as well?

  • Maverick

    So she’ll go to detention on Friday afternoon and do 200 lines “ Even when I do something wrong I cannot expose Mother Russia”.

  • CitiZenKaNe

    Manamou…manamou…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close