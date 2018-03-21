DP World Limassol takes action to tackle marine pollution

The port operator joins CYMEPA’s environmental stewardship effort

Limassol, Cyprus, 19 March 2018: Determined to actively engage in the protection of the marine environment, DP World Limassol, has recently joined the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA). As a leading trade enabler, the company is building on the continued efforts to do business in a way that benefits all of its stakeholders.

DP World Limassol’s operations satisfy all international standards, however, the company recognises the value and need in establishing coordinating mechanisms to undertake robust marine stewardship and combat pollution.

CYMEPA is an autonomous, not-for-profit organisation, aiming at encouraging and actively assisting effective efforts to prevent all forms of marine pollution. By joining CYMEPA, DP World Limassol’s signals a strong commitment to make a significant and positive impact on the environment and the local community.

DP World Limassol General Manager Charles Meaby said “DP World Limassol places high priority on environmental protection and has launched a number of initiatives to drive our sustainability agenda since assuming responsibility of the multi-purpose terminal at Limassol port.”

Mr. Meaby continued “We have a tradition of commitment to protect natural resources and undertaking environmental stewardship remains critical to us being a sustainable company.”