EU leaders expected to condemn Turkey’s actions in EEZ

March 21st, 2018 Cyprus, featured 23 comments

EU leaders expected to condemn Turkey’s actions in EEZ

President Anastasiades will ask for stronger support from the EU

EU leaders are expected to express “full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece” condemning Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean during a Brussels meeting on Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report.

A draft summit conclusion text was obtained by Bloomberg, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Wednesday, which outlines that EU leaders “strongly condemn Turkey’s continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea”.

The draft, as reported by Bloomberg, outlines that “recalling its conclusions of October 2014 and the Declaration of 21 September 2005, the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign right of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law.”

“In this context, it recalls Turkey’s obligation to respect International Law and good neighbourly relations, and normalise relations with all EU Member States including the Republic of Cyprus”, reads the text obtained by Bloomberg, dated March 21, 2018.

President Nicos Anastasiades is also set to inform president of the European Council Donald Tusk, on Turkey’s actions.

According to government sources cited by CNA, Anastasiades will ask for stronger support from the EU and a stronger intervention towards Turkey.

The same sources said that Anastasiades, who is in Brussels to attend the European Council meeting set to take place between March 22 and 23, will once again submit Cyprus’ positions, as he did in February, during the informal European Council.

The positions relate to the Republic’s sovereign rights, international law and the solidarity provisions in the EU treaties.

On Thursday, Anastasiades is expected to attend the European People’s Party Summit in Brussels and the EU summit. In the evening he will attend the working dinner of the EU heads of state and government, which will discuss the EU relations with Turkey.

Last month, a drill ship contracted by ENI to explore offshore Cyprus left the area, after Turkish warships blocked its path to its target in block 3 of Cyprus’ EEZ.

 

Print Friendly
  • Kibristan

    A perplexing certainty

  • Stanlio

    I’d like to make an appeal to Cyprus’ Turk minority. Your devotion to the child molester Erdogan is leading you to destruction. You cannot build a future by being international outlaws. Do you seriously believe mad dog Erdogan has the power, ability, nous to do the things he says he wants to do or is he going to end up swinging from a lamppost? Take your heads out of the sand and see what is obvious to the rest of the world. Your future, if you have one, is in rejoining a reformed federal Republic of Cyprus within the EU. You know what I’m saying is true.

  • antonis/ac

    ‘It is high time the West had a serious discussion about whether Turkey’s aggressive and illegal actions in the region really comply with the principles of NATO and the EU.” (Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist; March 3.)

    “Regrettably, Western leaders have tried to appease Erdogan, thereby creating a monster.” (Harut Sassurnan, “The California Courier,”)

  • Les

    Nothing will change – from time to time they all seem to condemn one another and then resume relations as before

  • Colin Evans

    Can the EU leaders be expected to also condemn the decision made by our President to grant a killer a pardon after only serving a very short portion of her prison sentence?

  • Gold51

    I can’t wait untill tomorrow to hear from the Anatolian squaters and those (” I wish I was Turkish” ) what they have to say….Lol
    All 27 countries at the same time having a go at Turkey…..Fun.!!

  • Green Goblin

    The EU is a hypocritical union full of double stabdards and deep corruption. Germany sell tanks and arms to Turkey as do other member states. Where is the solidarity between EU member states? Greece and Italy are being flooded with migrants that Germany’s Merkel invited with open arms yet now decided to close borders along with all the other mber states. On top of that had the audacity to slam Greece’s handling of the migrants sent from Turkey into Europe en route to Germany. Double standards and hypocrisy at it’s best. Turkey then ues the tanks and arms bought from Germany to invade Syria and further displace people. Any action from the EU? Sheepish comments as usual. No economic sanctions or sanctions on exports. In fact they just released 3 billion euros of hard earned taxes to suppory Turkey with their refugee crisis since Turkey blackmailed the EU with threats to flood it with migrants. What did Italy and Greece get by way of financial aid to handle their refugee crisis caused by Merkel? Toothless union still contemplating Turkey’s accession into the EU even though it violates all EU principles. Is this the kind of EU people want to be part of? Can’t wait for complete Brexit from this rotten membership – nothing but double standards, hypocrisy and more importantly extremely undemocratic in every sense! Greece and Cyprus should just use their veto and end Turkey’s aspirations of joining the EU – not that they want to they are only in it for the billions in funding they get as well as weapon sales at good rates. The way the EU is carrying on I give it 5-10 years at the most before it reverts back to the EC. Turkey has become rogue, NATO needs to deal with this reality before it backfires. As for the EU well yet another toothless tiger. All these warnings and condemnations yet Turkey continues to violate international law without repercussions. It’s not a wonder they are flouting the laws since nobody is challenging or punishing them. The question is WHY aren’t the West doing something? Not sure what is more worrying…

    • tnt_nation

      Are you actually referring to the EU as “toothless union”? Why?

  • Rächer

    They’re so drunk with hate, they’re preempting the news!! lol

  • Zakos

    EU leaders expected. 😂😂

  • Parthenon

    A Greek court gave a suspended sentence Tuesday to a Turkish national who ran across the tense Greek-Turkish border after a drinking binge.

    The 40-year-old man sprinted into Greece at the northeastern Kastanies border crossing just before midnight Monday, police said. The man told the court he had been drinking earlier, and that he would like to travel to Sweden, where his children live as he couldn’t live under Erdogan’s regime anymore.

    Local residents said Turkish soldiers apparently fired in the air while pursuing him.

    A local misdemeanor court gave the man a four-month prison sentence, suspended for three years. He was placed in custody pending deportation to Turkey.

    The incident came amid tension between the two historic regional rivals and NATO allies. Greece has boosted border patrols on its land border with Turkey after two Greek military personnel were arrested March 1 on the Turkish side of the border.

  • Parthenon

    Condemn, Condemn, Condemn!!!

    What about taking some minimal action that any other self respecting countries would do!!!!

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow indigenous TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross to the free areas to escape Erdogans Islamic henchman.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to sever all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partitionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.
    18. Greece should boycott all NATO meetings until Turkey recognises that Imia is Greek territory.

    • Rächer

      Calm down, you’ll snap your Elam G string. lol

      • Parthenon

        I am calm. Very calm.

        The days of appeasement are over!!!

        • Rächer

          Now what r u going to do send in the Larnaca fire brigade? or cut and paste again? lol

          • Parthenon

            No. We are going to send an army of drunk Turks!!! LOL

            • Rächer

              No drunks in Turkish army….that’s for the courage of your army.

          • Gold51

            You and HT have a thing about Larnaca fire brigade. Your copying his p..take.

    • guest_from_UK

      You racist moron, Molon Labe

    • Green Goblin

      Don’t stress youself out with what should be done – you may end up haemorrhaging. Just get your prime minister mr Tsipras to up the country’s spending on arms and next generation weapons so that Greece is in a position to defend itself against a rogue neighbour. There isn’t any other option – Greece needs to study Israel’s strategy. Small country, small population yet able to keep massively populated states threatening them at bay. Don’t hold your breath for support from
      The EU, UN, NATO or others who have other their own vested financial and strategic interests at heart.

    • John Aziz Kent Kent

      Parthenon .Sorry but you must wake up you are SNORİNG

    • Dogmeat

      “Drunk Turks should be returned though” haha too funny

    • tnt_nation

      No, we will not close all the crossings. The TC have nothing to do with this. Turkey is the problem.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close