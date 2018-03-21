Forestry workers issue SOS for green areas

Forestry workers trade union leaders on Wednesday called for the proper preservation and management of the island’s natural wealth, saying it must become a priority for the state before it’s too late.

To mark the International Day of Forests, the board of the workers’ union at Pasydy called on stakeholders to immediately resolve outstanding problems “before it’s too late”.

“For Cyprus, the conservation, protection, development and proper management of our forestry ecosystem is of paramount importance, especially due to the specific geographical location, and climate change,” the statement said.

It added that in particular, for urban areas where, according to the 2011 census, 68 per cent of the population lives, urban and suburban parks and green areas were of particular importance.

“The need to preserve, properly manage and develop these sites, as well as all the forest and green areas of our island, must be a top priority for the state,” the statement added.

“This means a strong and strengthened forestry sector and a forestry system properly set up and equipped to be able to carry out this task. At the same time, it means a well-informed society that, with interest, knowledge, love and care that will support this work, will contribute in its own way and will constructively judge the state’s decisions and activities in this area.”

The statement said that despite the general finding that Cyprus’ forests were under sustainable management, and despite the recent improvements that have been made, “there are still many, serious and essential steps to be taken”.

The union referred specifically to budget cuts that had weakened forestry management, especially when it came to effective responses to forest fires.

“It is also reflected in the degradation of forestry education in Cyprus,” it said, referring to the closure of the Forestry College in Prodromos recent years.

“Though “significant steps” have been made in the last year, more immediate and drastic decisions are needed to restore the protection of our forests to safe and satisfactory levels,” it concluded.