Police found five kilos of cannabis in a house in Limassol on Tuesday evening, they said, and arrested four people in connection with the case.

When officers searched the residence under a court order at around 9pm they discovered a suitcase containing five kilos of cannabis and 40 grammes of cocaine in a storage area at the back of the building.

The four occupants of the house, two of whom are aged 23 and the others 48 and 49, were arrested as suspects in the case.