Leaders’ dinner date proves elusive

A date for a social dinner between the two Cypriot leaders was still proving elusive on Wednesday following the latest UN meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

UN Secretary-General’s deputy special advisor in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar met Akinci in the morning, a day after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades in a new attempt to set up a social meeting.

However, speaking after meeting Akinci, Spehar said she had nothing new to announce other than that she was continuing talks with both sides and as soon as there were developments, it would be announced.

“The UN will continue to do its job,” she was quoted as saying. “As for the next steps, of course, they always depend on both sides. I will let you know if there are any further developments.”

A number of contacts have been held in recent weeks, but there have been no developments as far as the proposed dinner is concerned.

The leaders have not met since the Cyprus talks collapsed last July in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Anastasiades, who left earlier on Wednesday for the European Council meeting in Brussels and who will not return until Saturday, has passed on the message that he is willing to meet socially with Akinci without preconditions.