March 21st, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 10 comments

Leaders’ dinner date proves elusive

Elizabeth Spehar meeting with Mustafa Akinci on Wednesday

A date for a social dinner between the two Cypriot leaders was still proving elusive on Wednesday following the latest UN meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

UN Secretary-General’s deputy special advisor in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar met Akinci in the morning, a day after meeting President Nicos Anastasiades in a new attempt to set up a social meeting.

However, speaking after meeting Akinci, Spehar said she had nothing new to announce other than that she was continuing talks with both sides and as soon as there were developments, it would be announced.

“The UN will continue to do its job,” she was quoted as saying. “As for the next steps, of course, they always depend on both sides. I will let you know if there are any further developments.”

A number of contacts have been held in recent weeks, but there have been no developments as far as the proposed dinner is concerned.

The leaders have not met since the Cyprus talks collapsed last July in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Anastasiades, who left earlier on Wednesday for the European Council meeting in Brussels and who will not return until Saturday, has passed on the message that he is willing to meet socially with Akinci without preconditions.

  • Hasan Cypriot

    Spehar: “The UN will continue to do its job,” she was quoted as saying.

    The UN has ONE job to do for the Turkish Cypriots, which is to respect the universal human rights it was formed to protect.
    Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948, Article 2: Ban on discrimination
    “Everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in this Declaration….Furthermore, no distinction shall be made on the basis of the political, jurisdictional or international status of the country or territory to which a person belongs, whether it be independent, trust, non-self-governing or under any other limitation of sovereignty…”

    Former UN Secretary General Koffi Annan said, after the Annan Plan referanda in 2004, which was accepted by Turkish Cypriots by 65% and rejected by Greek Cypriots by 76%, that “there is no more rationale” to keep the restrictions on Turkish Cypriots. Calls were made to end the isolation on Turkish Cypriots.

    Mrs Spehar, the UN has FAILED the Turkish Cypriots and we know it so well. The Greeks do not need any solution, they never did. They said NO to the Annan Plan. They put forward extreme demands in Crans Montana and cause the process to collapse. Now they want the hydrocarbon for themselves, irrespective of a settlement, and shying from cooperating with Turkish Cypriots.
    They dont even accept a rotating presidency, and they dont accept Turkey’s Guarantees even though they are signatories to the Treaty of Guarantee that formed the failed state Republic of Cyprus.

    The UN should be taking effective action to end the isolation on Turkish Cypriots based, rather than seeing the fixing of a “social dinner” as a job!! How hilarious!

  • Rächer

    There is only one subject for discussion now:
    OFFICIAL PARTITION

    • Limpori

      Only in your mind…..

      • Rächer

        Exactly! In my mind and Akincis mind. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk to the priests mouthpiece.

  • Dogmeat

    Unless preconditions have been scrapped or unless its about the hydrocarbons or joint states there is no point

    • Limpori

      In other words, on Turkish terms…..?

      • Dogmeat

        Turkish Cypriot but unless anything has changed since Cras Montana what exactly do they have to discuss?

        • Limpori

          The best way round the current impasse I would say…..if they both want re-unification, and they say they do, then they need to try.

          • Dogmeat

            But would that mean equality, power sharing, rotating presidency? Or just GC domination, Greek Churches, Greek flags, Greek National Anthem?

  • Les

    “The UN will continue to do its job” …. yes it is true … 45 years later it is still doing its job. Isn’t it about time for retirement?

