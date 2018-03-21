Officers injured during cocaine arrests

A man who was trying to escape police injured two officers while speeding off in his car in Limassol on Tuesday night.

At 7.30pm members of the drug squad discovered a package containing 300 grammes of cocaine on the pavement in an area of Limassol waiting to be picked up.

They surveilled the area and 45 minutes later saw a car with two people approaching.

The co-driver, a 43-year-old resident of Limassol, got out and was arrested as he picked up the package.

The driver, 41, started the car and drove off, injuring two officers in the process. He managed to flee in an unknown direction.

The officers were taken to Limassol general hospital where they were diagnosed with various bruises and discharged.  Police have issued a warrant for the driver.

