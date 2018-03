UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Advisor in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar will have a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, on Wednesday morning, the United Nations has confirmed.

Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique confirmed that Spehar would be meeting the Turkish Cypriot leader at 11 am.”

Spehar, who met on Tuesday with President Nicos Anastasiades is trying to facilitate a social dinner between the two leaders who have not met since the talks collapsed in Switzerland last July.