Suspected Texas bomber dead in blast

March 21st, 2018 Americas, World 1 comments

Law enforcement personnel are seen outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas, yesterday

A man suspected of a series of deadly bombings around Austin, Texas, blew himself up early on Wednesday on the side of a highway as police closed in on him, police officials said.

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state’s capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

Two people were killed and more injured by a string of bombings in Austin, Texas’s capital city, that began early this month.

The bombings began with parcels left on doorsteps, then continued with a bomb apparently set off by a tripwire on Sunday and two packages that detonated at FedEx Corp facilities on Tuesday.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Any clue as to his Ethnicity and/or Religion?

