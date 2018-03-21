Suspended sentence for student over attack on Turkish Cypriots

An anti-UDI demo

A 20-year-old man was sentenced this week to four months in prison with a three-year suspension and ordered to pay a 1,000 fine after admitting his participation in the 2015 student attack against vehicles belonging to Turkish Cypriots.

Eleven more defendants who pleaded not guilty will be referred to trial.

According to the daily Politis, the 20-year-old was found guilty of causing real bodily harm, property damage, unrest and cultivating a spirit of intolerance.

Such actions, the court said, cannot be justified on the pretext of patriotism, or the struggle against the Turkish occupation. On the contrary, it said, they undermine the constitutional structure of the state.

Patriotism, the court said, is exhibited by a productive contribution to social structures and not through acts of violence and intolerance. The court said that it took into consideration that the defendant was a minor at the time, his clean criminal record, that he has expressed remorse and that he agreed to testify as a prosecution witness.

The attacks took place on November 16, 2015 during a student protest against the anniversary of the Unilateral Declaration of Independence in the north (UDI). Students attacked three cars with Turkish Cypriot plates on three different occasions, which led to the injury of two Turkish Cypriots. The three cars were also damaged.

  • Colin Evans

    Why did it take so long for this case to come to Court? How long is it going to be before the remaining suspects are tried? The length of time here for the majority of criminal cases to be tried is unacceptable. Do we need more Courts and Judges?

  • Rächer

    We will NEVER live with them again. Anybody wanting to go south, please go.
    The south is not run by level headed politicians, it is run by a mad priest in the background.

    • Limpori

      It is surprising to hear you that, considering your previous admittance that you are part Greek Cypriot!

      • mongasz

        Janissaries – are particularly fanatical beasts, look it up

      • Rächer

        I’d rather eat my own liver than admit anything like that even if it was true!

  • Stanlio

    A very harsh sentence that unnecessarily panders to the PC brigade. At least the judge recognises that the defendant was acting in response to the Turkish occupation. The report doesn’t make clear that it was cars from the Turk minority that were targeted and not the Turk minority itself, and this is because Turk minority cars bear the insignia of the occupation regime on their number plates. Indeed, the self-restraint of Greek Cypriots when confronted by members of the Turk minority driving around the free areas of Cyprus in cars with offensive markings is extraordinary. Inevitably, one or two people will succumb to Turk provocations and get hot under the collar.

    • Les

      Stanlio – are you for real? You need to be ashamed of yourself.

  • The True Cypriot

    And are we surprised by Greek tolerance of race hate crimes?

    Usual GC rubbish and a good reason why we will never live with them.

    THREE years after the offences, they are given a slap on the wrist.

    EOKA/ELAM scum seem to reside in GC courts too.

    • Vaso

      You have shown your true racism here so before you go making judgements on everyone you should look to your own intolerance and bigotry!

      • The True Cypriot

        – Look at the picture
        – read the report
        – read the judgement

        You offer a pathetic attempt at diverting attention from GREEK racism.

        This is about TCs being attacked by GCs and your GC courts letting off the perpetrators with a pathetic “sentence”.

        My intolerance is wholly due to cases such as this.

        • Vaso

          I have read the report!
          Your blatant attempts to blanket all GCs as racist makes you a worse racist!

          • The True Cypriot

            I am talking about your COURTS.

            If your legal system will tolerate racism against TCs, what does that say about your state?

            Stop acting like an idiot – you know the point,

            • Vaso

              “Usual GC rubbish and a good reason why we will never live with them.”
              That’s your statement. If that is not racism i don’t know what is!
              I will not bow down to your level to call you an idiot!

              • The True Cypriot

                Absolutely right – why would we live under a system that is avowedly racist?

                • Vaso

                  A racist calling others racist! Ironic!

                  • The True Cypriot

                    You explain your court system then!

    • mongasz

      please explain the sentence of the killers of issac and solomou before you complain, dear true a-hole

      • The True Cypriot

        I agree with you on that case.

        • mongasz

          and i can agree that the the rule of law and sentences should be stricter but here at least there was a conviction even if inadequate

          • The True Cypriot

            a pointless conviction.

