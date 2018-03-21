Teens arrested for throwing firecracker through classroom window injuring pupil

March 21st, 2018

Police arrested two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, who are suspected to have thrown a firecracker into a classroom in Limassol, injuring a 14-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when three youngsters, none of them pupils at the school, threw the firecracker through a window.

A girl who suffered a burn on her right thigh when the device exploded was treated at Limassol hospital before being discharged.

The two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident and the authorities are looking for another one, a 13-year-old.

The arrested youngsters were questioned in the presence of their parents. During a search of their homes no incriminating evidence was found.

They were expected to be charged and released.

