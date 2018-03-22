Akinci: no objection to social meeting but warns of ‘futile processes’

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Thursday he has no objection to a social meeting with president Nicos Anastasiades but cautioned that Turkish Cypriots would not be dragged into a futile talks process.

“We discussed this, we have discussed these things with [the UN Secretary General’s deputy special advisor in Cyprus] Elizabeth Spehar. Is a meeting possible, even if it is only of a social nature? Yes it is possible,” Akinci told reporters after a meeting with politicians in the north.

“We shall be assessing this possibility over the coming days. But I reiterate, the important thing here is that the Turkish Cypriots shall no longer engage in an ineffectual, open-ended process that is not results-oriented.”

The Turkish Cypriot leader added that he has not seen a change of mindset in the Greek Cypriot side since the presidential elections.

“For our part, we have no problem meeting and talking. We shall meet, drink coffee and have a meal if need be. But it is important not to forget the issue that will take us somewhere, which is that a serious change of mentality is necessary in the Greek Cypriot side.”

This week Spehar met successively with Anastasiades and Akinci, sounding out the two sides as to the possibility of a social meeting of the two leaders.

A number of contacts have been held in recent weeks, but there have been no developments as far as the proposed dinner is concerned.

The leaders have not met since the Cyprus talks collapsed last July in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Anastasiades has passed on the message that he is willing to meet socially with Akinci without preconditions.