March 22nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 22 comments

EU leaders condemn Turkish actions in Mediterranean gas standoff

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

By Gabriela Baczynska

European Union leaders will condemn what they see as Turkey’s illegal actions in a standoff over eastern Mediterranean gas reserves with bloc members Greece and Cyprus, in a joint statement to be issued on Thursday.

Athens and Nicosia have accused Ankara of violating international law in a row over offshore oil and gas exploration after several incidents at sea.

The leaders’ summit “urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with… the law,” according to a draft of the text seen by Reuters.

A vessel charted by Italy’s state-controlled Eni was unable to reach an area Cyprus has licensed for drilling because of Turkish military manoeuvres in a two-week standoff in February.

Turkey says some areas of Cyprus’s offshore maritime zone fall under the jurisdiction of Turkey or Turkish Cypriots, underscoring tensions in the broader eastern Mediterranean over competing claims for offshore resources.

The EU has had to tread carefully with Turkey, which has the second-biggest NATO army and is instrumental in curbing immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa.

Despite stepping up criticism of what the EU sees as President Tayyip Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, the bloc’s top officials will host him for talks on Monday in the Bulgarian city of Varna.

At that meeting, the bloc has said it will promise another 3 billion euros to support Syrian refugees in Turkey. But it will also criticise Erdogan’s military offensive in Syria, as well as his human rights record, which has already led the bloc to suspend Turkey’s long-stalled EU accession bid.

The EU wants Turkey to reverse its sweeping security crackdown after a botched coup against Erdogan in 2016. Ankara says the measures are needed to combat multiple threats.

EU leaders will on Thursday also appeal for the release of European citizens – mostly Germans – being held in Turkish custody.

  • Costas

    the only way the Turks will listen is if the whole world places trade embargoes

  • Cyprus MH

    Condemnations without any deterrent steps are useless. What is the EU going to do to stop Turkey’s hostile action against Cyprus, is what matters.

  • Niko

    Turks need EU money and trade that’s why Dic Erdo still keeps them on side. EU sanctions would hurt Turkey dramatically considering there currency and economy is flagging. Erdo wages war in Syria which also costs a lot of money but diverts attention from the faltering economy and wins him votes from the 50% of uneducated peasants that love their

  • MrH

    Here’s a Secret, TURKEY DOESN’T Care! Why? Because the EU has made it very obvious that it can NEVER join the EU, EVER. Also, The EU is obviously one-sided and Bias, hence why the Cyprus problem was resolved to a TWO-State formula the moment the EU accepted only the Greek Cypriot lead-ROC in the EU even after they rejected the Annan Plan in 2004. Turkey isn’t stupid, and Northern Cyprus is most definitely now Turkish forever. Northern Cyprus will never be a Practical and functioning part of the EU – that is categorically out of the question. And now that British has left the EU, or soon to be, you can kiss Cyprus and it’s EU advantage out of the window. Of the Greek Cypriots I regularly speak to regarding the situation after their side became an EU member state (without Turkish Cypriot participation), they constantly deplore the appalling state of the use of the EURO instead of the former Cyprus pound, the EU’s meddling in their [Greek Cypriot] capacity to even trade potatoes, and a shambles in their immigration policy based on EU law. Good luck, but I’d rather integrate with the new Turkey of tomorrow with its thriving economy, broad/world trade agreements and it not being a puppet of the depleting and bankrupt/German controlling EU. It’s actually looking like Northern Cyprus is what should be known as the “Free Area” and not the south.

    • Capt. Vain

      You are living in a dream world you stupid Turk?….are you on drugs?

    • Gold51

      Buy buy. You obviously live in the ottoman erra.

  • Jakumoro

    TURKS MISTAKE,IF THEY WERE OCCUPIED WHOLE THE CYPRUS TODAY NOT WILL BE PROBLEM ! I HOPE SOON MR.RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN WILL SOLVE THIS MISTAKE !

    • ROC..

      I can see you lived in the mountains.

      • Jakumoro

        What is the matter,who where living ?

        • ROC..

          Never mind the fresh will do you good LOL

        • Capt. Vain

          You should listen to yourself, you sound like an illiterate peasant farmer from Turkey who walks on his hands and feet.

      • Capt. Vain

        His wife is probably a goat too!

    • John Henry

      I’m entertained by how your English seems poor yet you spelled out your Master’s name perfectly.

    • Gold51

      Are You Drunk.?

    • Costas

      i speak england very best?

  • ROC..

    Wonder if any of Turkish trolls will comment on the turkish lady singer that was inprisoned by Mr Adolf Erdogan Mmmmmmmmm lets see shall we

    • Jakumoro

      ERDOGAN IS POLITICIAN N1 OF THE WORLD,WHO PLAYING VERY CLEVER AND WISE THE REGIONAL AND WORLD POLITICS !

      • ROC..

        I know its not your fault as we all cannot be clever, but you need to not type in in caps, its known as shouting, unless you feel like shouting.

  • Toni

    If eu was clever enough. They would contribute to Cyprus solution..bunch of clowns..pensioners club..

    • MrH

      The intention of the EU was to divide Cyprus forever, and never promote it’s unification, I’m sure the action [of the EU in accepting a DIVIDED Cyprus in 2004] would have convinced you? If the EU had a policy of unification of some kind, they could have simply told the Greek Cypriots in 2004 that EU entry was impossible unless a COMPREHENSIVE Federal solution is signed first, but NO. Anyone whom cannot see this needs to go back to school and re-read Government and Politics at GCSE level first!

      • MrH

        JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER is exactly what his name implies he is “JUNK”. Pure Rubbish in everything anti-Turkish he comes out with – Garbage is a better word – Mr Garbage-Juncker!

  • Gismo

    What was Turkey’s reply to the EU’s criticism ? Oh, they weren’t present when you all ganged up on them ?
    Well, that’s hardly democratic is it? These Brussels blockheads are not going to get anywhere with this problem!

