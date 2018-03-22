Former MP accuses AG of waiving traffic fines for his friends

March 22nd, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 5 comments

Former MP accuses AG of waiving traffic fines for his friends

AG Costas Clerides

By George Psyllides

Former Disy MP Andreas Themistocleous, who had his driver’s licence revoked last year over traffic violations, accused Attorney-general Costas Clerides on Thursday of showing preferential treatment to a prominent lawyer and his wife by terminating legal proceedings against them for speeding.

Themistocleous posted 19 or so documents on his Facebook page that showed Clerides had signed off on terminating proceedings against Polys Polyviou’s wife, Georgia, who was apparently caught by traffic cameras on Nicosia’s Griva Dhigenis Avenue, the only place in Cyprus where they are installed.

“Unfortunately, there is no body to look into complaints against the AG in connection with improperly exercising his duties or abusing his authority,” Themistocleous said, so he had to do it in public.

The former MP said Clerides repeatedly waived traffic tickets for his friends in Nicosia while thousands of Cypriots were forced to pay them.

He asked the AG if you could provide a list of how many people he had let off and what he had to say to all those people caught in the area who paid around €2m in fines.

Clerides responded in a written statement later in the day, suggesting that the issue was part of a “unending effort to target and vilify him.”

The AG said he had waived 3,082 fines of people caught in that area, including the ones Themistocleous was referring to.

The reason, according to the AG, was that on the day the system came on line, on June 2, 2014, hundreds of drivers living in the area or using the road daily, were caught repeatedly doing over 50km/h — the limit at the time — without noticing because the fine was posted to them months later.

Griva Dhigenis is a dual carriage way but because the area is considered residential the limit was low.

As a result, thousands of fines had been issued by the time people got used to the system and the speed limit was raised to 65km/h in October, 2014.

At the time, hundreds of motorists had complained about the cameras and the mayor of the area, Egomi, even suggested switching them off during the day.

Because of the situation, and the numerous requests to waive fines imposed on people, some risking losing their licence, the AG said he decided to strike off 3,082 bookings.

Only in June 2014, the cameras had clocked 14,376 speed violations on the stretch of road in question, Clerides said.

By May, 2016, that number dropped to 636.

“Each can draw their own conclusions,” he added.

Themistocleous responded to the statement, saying he had more documents in his possession.

He accused the AG of launching a personal attack against him and being particularly hostile.

“I will not forget this political persecution, three months before the elections, we had many clashes with Mr Clerides in the past,” he said.

He was referring to Clerides seeking and succeeding in lifting his parliamentary immunity to stand trial for traffic offences, which eventually cost him his licence for six months and €3,000 in fines.

However, before he got the chance to disclose more, Clerides issued a second statement listing four separate cases in which the Larnaca district court had fined Themistocleous €250 in three and €150 in the fourth,  and imposed eight penalty points in total.

According to Clerides, Themistocleous was pardoned by the president in February 2012, with the agreement of the AG; the fines were waived and the points written off.

 

Print Friendly
  • Bob Ellis

    ‘Former Disy MP Andreas Themistocleous’, former pretty much sums up the problem. He fell off the gravy train and lost his special privileges, super salary and golden pension. We all know the corruption that is Cyprus, the higher up the sewer you go the worse the smell. Nobody cares. Hence,we keep on voting for these snake oil salesmen (sorry, wonderful phrase that is totally fitting used by someone else here) and the country/republic/Greek city state keeps sinking further and further.

  • Guest

    An “unending effort to target and vilify him.” (it’s “an” before a word beginning with a vowel, by the way, CM).
    Infamy, Infamy … They’ve all got it in for me.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “As a result, thousands of fines had been issued by the time people got
    used to the system and the speed limit was raised to 65km/h in October,
    2014.”

    For real?? Damn Ive been driving that road under 50 for ever….

  • cyprus observer

    This is the kind of stuff that makes my blood boil about Cyprus. The fact there is not a level playing field. If Cyprus wants to move forward and become a modern European State, then this is the kind of stuff that just must stop. Cronyism, Nepotism, Rusfetti…..call it what you want…..but it has no place in modern Europe. People need to accept the responsibility of their own actions and be prepared to face the consequences.

    • almostbroke

      That’s the kernel of the matter , the Country was set up by a ‘few ‘ from the ‘right side of the tracks ‘ so they could play ‘ducks and drakes ‘ with the legal system ,and everything else for that matter , only the ‘little people ‘ pay fines and get penalty points . The country is a cesspit of corruption , where the’ few ‘ benefit as always and the rest can go to hell in a hand basket !!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close