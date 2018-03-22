Heigh-ho, it’s off to the theatre we go

Tomorrow, theatre-goers can enjoy an original piece about the art of acting (and the actor’s journey in trying to perfect it), a comic story about a washed-up actor, and one about a woman whose passion for life makes it hard for her to pretend.

First up, at the ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, is the play The Audition at 8.30pm. It is presented by actor Marios Ioannou and the Theatre Tribe Nicosia group. The play is a collaboration between Ioannou and a group of actors who took part in a six-month acting workshop which he taught at the studio of Arianna Economou in Kaimakli, Nicosia.

The play shows ongoing scenes from an audition. Scene by scene, the piece sheds light on the agony that actors suffer when they go to auditions, which are often meaningless. It also touches on the thin line that separates real life from stage life, and the beauty of the art of acting. When the actors go on their auditions, they give us an opportunity to enjoy scenes from plays by Sophocles, Aristophanes, Anton Chekhov, Tennessee Williams, Bertolt Brecht, Kostas Mourselas and Jean-Pierre Simeon.

If you haven’t had the chance yet to see A Bunch of Amateurs as performed by the Anglo Cypriot Theatre at the Satiriko yet, you can still catch two more performances tomorrow and on Saturday.

The comedy, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, directed by David Dimitriou, focuses on washed-up Hollywood actor Jefferson Steele as he leaves behind the bright lights of Tinseltown and heads to England, where he will play King Lear at ‘Stratford’: a move that will, he hopes, get him rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business.

But all that glitters is not gold, and instead of the Stratford that gave us Shakespeare, Steele finds himself in a Suffolk village, while instead of the august likes of Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from closure.

Now, trying to keep his grip on a career that is deteriorating fast, and with the village crowd clearly in awe of his acting abilities and stature, Steele’s vanity comes to the fore. He shows a lack of manners, an appalling lack of class and considers himself a massive fish in a small pond. But no matter how big he believes he is, the truth is his talent doesn’t exceed that of these so-called amateurs.

Leaving comedy behind and entering a more dramatic mood is the play Stella with the Red Gloves. After its run at THOC in Nicosia, the play will move to Limassol tomorrow where it will be performed at the Rialto theatre in Greek with English and Turkish subtitles.

The play presents Stella, who is viewed as a misfit by society. She is a woman who is out of place, she does not fit in with the customs of her era and she has too much passion for her own good. Stella, in this play by Iakovos Kampanellis, is like a wild animal who cannot be caged. Like an animal, she gives in to passion, choosing to go down a path that she knows will lead to heartache rather than choosing an existence of fake happiness.

Stella is so against this fake way of being that she says: “I trip and fall over like a blind woman, I give it my all, I believe them and all they do is study me and try to change me! No, my dears, I haven’t fooled anyone; they fooled me.”

The Audition

Performance by Theatre Tribe. March 23. ARTos Cultural and Research Foundation, 64 Ag. Omologiton Avenue, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. In Greek. Tel: 99-286908

A Bunch of Amateurs

Performance of the comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman by the Anglo Cypriot Theatre. March 23-24. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8pm. €14 single or €25 for two. In English. Tel: 99-168638

Stella with the Red Gloves

Performance of the play directed by Konstantinos Arvanitakis and music by Stamatis Kraounakis. March 23. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek with English and Turkish subtitles. €12/6. Tel: 25-343900