Landfill trial evidence destroyed in February’s Nicosia court fire

The Nicosia criminal court on Thursday confirmed that a number of evidentiary documents pertaining to an ongoing trial were destroyed in the fire that engulfed a court building last month.

The reveal was made in the courtroom during the latest hearing in the corruption case involving the Koshi and Paphos landfills.

The judge in the landfills case informed the parties that the fire had destroyed exhibits 1 through 293, plus exhibits 295 and 308.

The rest of the evidence was intact.

Available copies of the destroyed evidence would be distributed to the lawyers so they could inspect them.

It was the first acknowledgment of destruction of court evidence since the fire of February 26 that damaged building 4 of the courts complex. The building houses the criminal court.

On the morning of February 26, an explosion was heard at the time of the incident but authorities were not sure whether this caused the fire or vice versa.

Initial findings from the investigation into the causes of the blaze did not point to foul play, police said in the days after the incident.

However, authorities have yet to close the file on the case, as the results of scientific tests have yet to be disclosed.

Evidence from the scene has been sent to the State Lab. Media reports said that the lab tests found traces of flammable material, but no explosive material.

The flammable material was said to be petrol contained in jerrycans. The question was why the jerrycans were at the site.