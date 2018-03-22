New website for Ayia Napa Marina

With the tender awarded for the second phase of construction and excellent progress being made in the creation of necessary port infrastructure, the rebranding of the Ayia Napa Marina – which started on September 2017 – has now been completed with the launch of a new website, with form and functionality that perfectly reflects the project’s international and sophisticated character.

The new website is based on simple and easy to use design, allowing for effortless user-friendly navigation, providing visitors a multitude of options when it comes to language and specialized information. The Ayia Napa Marina website also includes a blog which hosts the latest news and updates regarding the project, as well as useful and interesting information to benefit even the most demanding users.

All information, updates and specialized company leaflets are available in English, Arabic, Russian and Chinese, in response to the international buzz generated by the project. Those visiting the new website will receive exclusive information on the Marina and all projects, while also able to view models of the exquisite apartments and houses available.

The new website embraces the latest technologies in website development and is specifically designed to give users a feel of the unique Ayia Napa experience, reflecting the project’s importance while utilizing new ways of communication for a residential and tourist development of the highest standards.

You can visit the new website at www.MarinaAyiaNapa.com