Plans being drawn up for creation of municipal police force

By Evie Andreou

The interior and justice ministries are preparing a package of bills for the establishment of municipal police which would among others be tasked with issuing fines for more than 60 offences, it was reported on Thursday.

Justice Minister, Ionas Nicolaou, speaking to daily Phileleftheros said that his and the interior ministry would like to see the bills being prepared the soonest possible to be tabled to the House plenum to vote.

The decision for setting up a municipal police force was taken in 2014 as part of local government reforms. Following the delay however of the planned reforms, the two ministries decided to proceed with plans to set up municipal police separately of the local government reforms.

The aim is to relieve police of tasks such as enforcing the smoking ban, monitoring noise pollution, and to also help increase local government proceeds.

Nicolaou said that the municipal police could be tasked with issuing fines for over 60 offences. He added that law amendments would also allow municipal employees to issue fines for a number of offences.

Proceeds from the fines will go to municipalities, he said. This would result in a reduction of the state aid given to local government, he said.

Setting up a municipal force, Nicolaou said, would allow police to focus among others on more serious traffic offences and on the prevention of fatal road accidents.

The idea is to set up a central municipal police service and district police offices which will operate in all municipalities. This, he said, would also address the problem faced in small communities where no fines are being issued as local police officers know everyone.

Police last week reiterated their standing demand to be relieved of duties such as enforcing the smoking ban, monitoring noise pollution and checking if premises have permits to sell alcoholic drinks, which could be carried out by other state services.

It said that the state needs to make the change soon so as to allow police to deal with ‘increasing duties to manage the safety and protection of citizens, which include new forms of organised crime, internet crime and asymmetric threats such as terrorism’.