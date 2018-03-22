President meets Tusk in Brussels

President Nicos Anastasiades and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, met in Brussels on Thursday ahead of the summit, to discuss the agenda and Turkey’s behaviour in the Eastern Mediteranean.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere, and according to a government source, Anastasiades has given emphasis on Turkey’s behaviour, which was contrary to Tusk`s recommendations in his statement after the informal summit of February 23.

Anastasiades also highlighted the need to send a clear message to Turkey through the summit`s conclusions, which Tusk will also convey to Turkish President Tayip Erdogan at the Varna EU- Turkey Summit.

Last month, a drill ship contracted by Eni to explore offshore Cyprus was forced to abandon the area, after Turkish warships blocked its path to its target in Block 3 of Cyprus’ EEZ.