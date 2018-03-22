Trilogy Limassol Seafront officially launches property sales

Trilogy Limassol Seafront, the integrated beachfront development by Cybarco – currently under construction on Limassol’s coastline – has announced the official launch of sales for the luxury apartments and offices in its two front towers. The West Tower is due for delivery at the end of 2021 and the East Tower will follow just three months later, in March 2022.

The sales launch comes in conjunction with the opening of the new Cybarco sales office on the project site, now ready to welcome guests for a taste of the Trilogy lifestyle, the ultimate place to live, work and play in Cyprus.

Trilogy offers a range of luxury apartment types and sizes, all with direct views of the sea. The remarkable coastal location and exceptional architecture allow residents to enjoy beachfront living in a serene and relaxed environment. The apartments feature spacious living areas, with large terraces extending the living room and main bedrooms, and carefully selected natural materials and finishes. Dedicated resident lobbies and elevators, security, controlled access and first-class parking facilities come together to provide complete peace of mind and privacy.

The West Tower also offers impressive office space designed to co-exist seamlessly with the surrounding residential properties. With uninterrupted sea views from every pane of heat-reflective glass, fast digital connectivity, functional workspaces, stylish interiors and an impressive range of facilities, the commercial floors ooze prestige and sophistication.

Apart from the three towers, the project features distinct social areas with resident-only facilities for secluded leisure and relaxation, as well as a lively, bustling, public space that can be enjoyed by everyone.

This new milestone in Cybarco’s success story is a collaboration of world-class architects, designers and developers with local and high-rise expertise. Cybarco Development’s Sales Director, Yiorgos Georghiou, expressed his confidence in the recent progress: “Financing for the project is secured and construction under way. We have already received sales and reservations in excess of €38 million during a pre-launch. We are confident the unique product offering and design, competitive prices and fantastic location, will continue to set Trilogy apart from everything else on the Limassol coastline.”

For more information on the luxury apartments and offices contact 8000 50 30, visit trilogylimassol.com or the Trilogy Sales Office on the Limassol seafront.