Two arrests for drug offences

Two people from Sweden, one a visitor and one a permanent resident, have been arrested on the suspicion they were holding drugs.

According to the police, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday members of the drug squad in Paralimni, acting on a court warrant, searched the house of a 39-year-old Briton who lives on the island and his 28-year-old Swedish visitor.

During the search police found 17g of dried cannabis.

The Swede admitted it was his and was arrested.

Later, at 7.30pm with another warrant members of the drug squad searched the house of a second Swede in the Famagusta area. They found 9.5g of dried cannabis.

The 53-year-old was arrested.