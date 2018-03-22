Two friends and two horns

Two friends, Charis Ioannou and Vasilis Xenopoulos, will take to their saxophones tomorrow and on Sunday in Nicosia and Paphos respectively, for a friendly horn battle and a chance to show the audience what they can do.

The two saxophone players, who will be accompanied by Dimitris Miaris on piano, Greg Makamian on double bass and Ioannis Vafeas on the drums, will entertain us with their swinging rhythms and some old-time classic jazz music.

Ioannou, from Nicosia, studied saxophone performance and jazz composition at the Berklee College of Music, where he won the Woodwind Achievement Award during his last year. After graduation he moved to New York, where he earned his Master’s in performance from New York University and in the meantime performed and taught around the state. He moved back to Cyprus in 2005.

Back home, he collaborated with various musicians and appeared in all the major clubs and festivals around the island. He has also appeared in various venues around the world, including in Greece, Kuwait, Germany and Poland.

Xenopoulos is one of the most accomplished Greek jazz musicians of his generation. He also graduated from Berklee and then moved to London, where he quickly became one of the city’s up and coming jazz saxophonists. In 2009 he formed the band The Xtet and their debut album Loud City was released in 2011. Two years later he released his second album, which garnered some fine reviews in top British media such as The Times and BBC Radio 3.

The Tough Tenors

Live performance by five musicians. March 23. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 95-147711

March 25. Ananas 8Bit Coffee, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 26-600126