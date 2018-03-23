Akel seeks to boost appeal

Main opposition Akel is looking to reinvent itself by redefining its organizational operation and formulation of policy as well as giving a bigger role to people who are not party members but share its leftist ideology as it seeks to broaden its support base within the society, its leader Andros Kyprianou said on Friday.

“We are not talking about changing the party’s ideological character,” he told a news conference in Nicosia.

The party is seeking ways to reinvent itself following a dreadful term in government from 2008 to 2013, the end of which saw Cyprus seeking a bailout. It was also hit by corruption scandals, causing it to lose the moral high-ground it once held.

Akel saw a considerable number of voters turn their backs on the party in the 2016 parliamentary elections, though it can claim a good showing in this year’s presidential poll when its candidate managed to make it through to the runoff.

The party held an in-depth discussion following the elections and decided to focus on 17 issues that it considers necessary to boost its popularity.

It is now looking to move in three directions.

“The first one is the improvement of the party’s operation and effectiveness, which we think is extremely important so as to be able to move forward,” Kyprianou said.

He added that Akel also needs to formulate policy in a timelier manner and appeal to society.

“From then on, we will see certain issues that will help us as regards policy formulation but at the same time we will process things in a bid to see how we redefine our role in certain important issues,” he said.

The party’s communications policy will also be discussed as well as its international relations and how they can be further developed.