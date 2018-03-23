The classics speak of love

Events celebrating International Francophonie Day this month continue tonight with a classical music recital entitled The Language of Love at the Kasteliotissa Hall in Nicosia.

The music recital, organised by the Embassy of Romania and the French Institute of Cyprus, will be performed by soprano Alina Bottez, Catalina Teican on piano and Menelaos Menelaou on violin.

Romanian soprano Bottez has BA and MA degrees from the Singing Department of the National University of Music in Bucharest. Her PhD in philology and musicology on operas inspired by Shakespeare received the distinction summa cum laude. She taught singing as well as art song and oratorio at NUMB between 2010 and 2015 and now she teaches privately. She has received numerous prizes at prestigious national and international singing competitions. Her performing activity focuses on opera performances, vocal-symphony music and art-song. She frequently sings in Romania and abroad.

A native of Romania, Teican has a BA from the University of Bucharest. After graduation she was awarded a scholarship to the University of Bowling Green, SUA, where she earned her Artist Diploma and MA. In 2004 she was awarded a Fellowship for the Arts scholarship to pursue her Doctoral degree at the University of Iowa with Dr Uriel Tsachor.

The pianist has been awarded prizes in numerous national and international competitions and she has participated in numerous festivals as a recitalist, soloist, chamber musician and duo pianist. Since 2008, Teican has been living in Cyprus, where she maintains an active performing schedule, and she has been recognised for her achievements as a piano teacher, chamber musician and accompanist.

Menelaou took his first violin lessons from his father G Menelaou, and at 14-years-old he was accepted at the Central Music School of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He continued his studies at the Moscow State Conservatory and in 2000 he completed the Post Graduate Course of the same Conservatory. He has given numerous recitals in a number of countries and has performed as a soloist with the Ostrava Symphony Orchestra at the prestigious BHS Festival in Bratislava, and with the Cyprus State Orchestra.

The recital will include works by Hector Berlioz, Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky, Franz Liszt, Georges Bizet, Francis Poulenc and George Enescu, among others.

Kasteliotissa Hall, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 22-495535