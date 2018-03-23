Doctors jailed for false certificates

Two doctors were sentenced to prison for issuing false certificates for patients they never examined, later used to deceive state services in issuing work permits for foreign domestic workers.

Nicosia criminal court ordered doctors Andreas Hadjiloizou, 76, who served as Agios Dometios mayor three times, to five months in jail, and 55-year-old Nicos Tapanides, a former municipal councilor, to 15 months.

They were found guilty of issuing false certificates to elderly patients they had not examined between 2013 and 2014, which were in turned used by Georgia Andreou, 44, who would submit the documents to the state services as proof a domestic worker from abroad was needed to look after an elderly person.

This was only a pretext however, as domestic workers from India were employed by other families and not those on the certificate.

Andreou was sentenced to two years in prison, while insurer Lefteris Hadjichrysanthou, 31, got 12 months.

The two had worked together on the scheme when Hadjichrysanthou also got a certificate to ‘prove’ his grandmother and that of a woman formerly in his circle, were supposedly in need of help from a domestic worker, according to daily Phileleftheros.

Hadjichrysanthou signed documents on their behalf that he knew were not an accurate reflection of reality, the court heard.

The doctors had cooperated with Andreou, but Hadjiloizou got a lighter sentence for issuing only two false certificates for €50.

Friends and family in the courtroom broke down in tears after hearing the sentence according to the report, as they had believed the prison term would be suspended due to the mitigating circumstances put forth by the defence, including that the doctors had not charged much for the certificates and the consequences for them and the insurer would be serious.

All have lost their jobs and the doctors have lost their medical licences.

Deputy chairman of the Cyprus Medical Association Marios Karaiskakis told the Cyprus Mail on Friday that in most cases when a doctor is sentenced to prison, their medical licence is revoked and can be re-examined upon release.

Factors taken into consideration as to whether a licence should be revoked or reinstated include the reasons the doctor was actually sentenced to jail – particularly how related they are to the profession – and how remorseful they doctor is upon release.

“They are examined on a case by case basis by the medical board.”

In cases such as Hadjiloizou’s and Tapanides’, their licences are revoked but not indefinitely, to be reevaluated after their release.