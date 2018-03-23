Dynamite on canvas

The solo painting exhibition Colourful X-Rays by Kyriakos Papasavva is still on at the Apocalypse Gallery until the end of the month, so art lovers who have not yet had the chance to soak up Papasavva’s colours can still do so.

For Papasavva’s first solo exhibition he chose to showcase 40 pieces of art work of different sizes, all created with acrylic paint and pastes on canvas.

The exhibition brings together the feelings of joy and sorrow, which we all feel in our everyday lives. These feelings are present in the face of either natural or social situations which Papasavva brings to the canvas by using free-flowing brushstrokes, dynamic gestures and abstract compositions that come alive with an explosion of colour.

Papasavva uses a straight line to make an abrupt separation between colours and to make the scenes more geometrical. In places these lines are obvious and in others they are subtler, which give the paintings a kind of continuous circular movement. In many of the pieces, shades of colour often camouflage the central composition. Circular shapes and spirals continue the theme of continuous movement. The extreme colour contrast makes for a highly aesthetic body of art.

The painter uses white to differentiate the background from the rest of the structure on canvas. Set on a white background, the rest of the work illustrates explosive moments by using shades of yellow and orange, while red, purple and blue dominate the work.

This first exhibition is very dynamic and its use of rich colours and abstract images mangae to bring actor Papasavva’s own unique style.

Colourful X-Rays

Solo exhibition by Kyriakos Papasavva. Until March 31. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655