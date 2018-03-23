Events to mark Earth Hour

Several events are planned in Nicosia for Earth Hour, the lights-off event which will be marked on Saturday by millions around the world.

At 8pm, the public will have the chance to observe the stars through telescopes at the presidential palace in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades.

Commissioner for the environment Ioanna Panayiotou will attend a festival organised by Earth Hour group in Irini hall in Ledra street on the same day from 10.30 am to 2pm.

Panayiotou said on Friday that although Cypus has prepared a national strategy for adapting to climate change and this was a positive step, the country still had a long way to go to reach European goals.

“Cyprus, as a Mediterranean island state, is vulnerable to climate change and especially to issues of water, coastal erosion, infrastructure and tourism,” Panayiotou said.

As far as EU objectives are concerned, the commissioner said that if Europe turned into a highly energy-efficient and low-carbon economy, the economy will be strengthened, jobs created and competitiveness improved.

People from more than 180 countries will switch off the lights in their homes from 8.30pm to 9.30pm local time on March 24.

The aim of this yearly initiative, launched in Australia in 2007, is to remind people that the energy the world consumes comes at great cost to the planet and to prompt governments and people to act on climate change.

Fossil fuels, mainly used for electricity generation, account for three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions.