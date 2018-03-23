High temperatures, dust levels above average

A weak low-pressure system accompanied with warm weather will keep temperatures as high as 28C on Friday.

Dust levels which remain slightly higher than usual are expected to be back to normal by Saturday afternoon.

On Friday the weather will be mostly sunny with some clouds in the higher atmosphere. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 28C inland, 25C on the western and northern coasts, 23C in other coastal areas and 22C in the mountains.

In the evening temperatures will drop to 14C inland, 16C near the sea and 13C in Troodos.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with occasional light rain, but on Sunday and Monday, the sunny weather will return.

Temperatures are expected to fall noticeably on Saturday and gradually rise slightly on Sunday and Monday.